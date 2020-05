Killeen Police working an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue in February 2019.

KILLEEN, Texas – The family of a man who was shot and killed in Killeen in February 2019 is now filing a lawsuit.

The family of James Scott Reed filed the suit. FOX44 News has requested a copy.

Killeen Police say a narcotics search and arrest warrant was being served when gunfire was exchanged between two officers and Reed. Reed was struck and killed.

