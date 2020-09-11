Layoffs at TSTC blamed on COVID-19 and changes in higher education

Texas State Technical College announced Friday the layoffs of 44 people at the Waco location.

TSTC says the layoffs are in response to changes in higher education and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and recession are having on employers who hire graduates from the school.

The 44 employees let go represent about 5% of TSTC’s workforce.

The people laid off worked in a wide range of jobs, but were not teachers.

In a press release, TSTC Chancellor Mike Reeser said, “The future holds both challenges and opportunities that would have been unimaginable just 7 months ago. So, the changes we’re making are about TSTC growing in new ways. It is not about TSTC becoming smaller.”

TSTC says the changes will help it explore new growth opportunities and new initiatives.