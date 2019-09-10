Layoffs planned at Waco glass plant

More than 80 people will be laid off at the Owens-Brockway Glass Container plant in Waco during November.

The company, also known as Owens-Illinois, filed a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice, or WARN, with the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday.

Owens-Brockway plans to idle one of the furnaces it uses to make glass at the Waco plant on Beverly Drive. That move means the company will layoff approximately 81 people, starting November 7th.

Owens-Brockway says it cannot currently predict when or if the employees scheduled to be laid off will be able to return to work.

Notice that layoffs were possible first went out September 5th, when the presidents of two unions representing workers were notified of the plan.

Last January, there was a molten glass spill at the Waco plant. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.