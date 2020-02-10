League of Women Voters host candidate and voter meet and greet

WACO, Texas- The League of Women Voters is hosting a meet and greet to allow voters to get to know candidates who will appear on the primary election ballot.

The event will be February 10 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Knox Hall.

There are 19 candidates who have confirmed that they will participate. They are running for county, state, and federal-level offices.

The point of the meet and greet is to have voters ask candidate questions, they will have handouts with the list of all the primary candidates that were invited to the meet and greet and the table numbers of participating candidates.

Due to construction on I-35, please give yourself an extra 10-15 minutes to get the museum (100 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706).

Knox Hall is in the back of the museum.

Rather than turning in the parking lot, follow the driveway to the back. We ask that you drop off your things and then move your car down the drive near the Baylor Law School or back to the front parking lot by I-35 in order to give the voters the prime parking spots.