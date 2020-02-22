Leap Day Event raising awareness for rare diseases

Saturday, Feb. 29th is Leap Day, but it is also known as Rare Disease Day. One group is combining the two and using the internet to raise money and awareness.

Virtual Run Events is organizing the 2nd Annual Leap Year 2.29 Mile Virtual Run.

There’s no set course or start time. All you have to do is sign up HERE, pay between $9 and $22, and run, jog, or walk 2.29 miles. For your efforts, you will get a bib and a medal.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the National Organization of Rare Diseases.