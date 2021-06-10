Learn how to manage diabetes

WACO, Texas – If you or someone you know would like to know more about diabetes or how to manage it, there is help available.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Getterman Wellness, and Doris Miller YMCA are offering a free diabetes management workshop starting Tuesday, June 15th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Doris Miller YMCA. There will be six sessions over a twelve-week period. Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The workshop is designed for Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and will cover healthy eating, being physically active, medication management, checking blood sugar, and reducing the risk for other health problems.

You can register by phone at 254-750-5435 or at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/wacolevelup.

Source: City of Waco