KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is inviting all owners and employees of local businesses to the Safe Community Partnership-Business Robbery Prevention Event.

The department is offering training to businesses, their employees, and individuals in the methods of robbery prevention. Tips and techniques on how to respond to an armed robber and what types of information are helpful to the Police Department will be discussed in the seminar. Safety concerns such as signage and lighting placement, along with video surveillance tips, will also be discussed.

This topic can get very detailed, but with discussions and question-and-answer type presentations combined with continued employee training, businesses could better prepare to reduce victimization and loss due to robbery.

There will be two seminars to choose from – Tuesday, December 14th at 7:00 p.m. or Thursday, December 16th, at 9:00 a.m. You can RSVP with Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw at Nholtzclaw@killeentexas.gov.

Source: Killeen Police Department