Lecture will recount ‘America’s Deadliest Publicity Stunt’

WACO, Texas – On Sept. 15, 1896, a staged head-on collision between two locomotives known as the “Crash at Crush” had both disastrous and unexpected consequences – as injuries, deaths, and professional trajectories were impacted by the publicity stunt.

To explore the crash and its aftereffects, The Texas Collection at Baylor University will host Mike Cox, author of the recently released book Train Crash at Crush, Texas: America’s Deadliest Publicity Stunt, for a lecture and book signing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the Mayborn Museum Theater, located at 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Cox’s lecture, which is free and open to the public, will examine the publicity stunt put on by William George Crush which occurred three miles south of West, Texas, in Crush, a made-up city for the day of the collision. While the public was assured that the trains’ boilers would not burst upon impact, unfortunately that is exactly what happened. After the collision, shrapnel and other flying debris were sent into the crowd of 40,000 spectators, killing two and injuring many more.

The “golden age” of railway expansion in Texas started in the 1870s. Nearing the turn of the century, railroads were still somewhat novel in Texas and any railroad event was sure to be an attention-getter, said Bradley Linda, an academic consultant with Baylor Libraries’ academic technology and learning spaces and a railroader in his spare time.

The Texas Collection holds clear copies of the original, 124-year-old photographs of the collision taken by Jarvis Deane, who ran a Waco photography studio with his brother on Austin Avenue in the late 19th century. Deane did not walk away unscathed from the collision, however, losing an eye from being struck by a flying piece of scrap iron.

John Oscar Birgen Johnson’s copies of the Deane photographs were obtained by The Texas Collection in in the 1980s and were of much higher quality than the Fred Gildersleeve copies originally held in Baylor’s collection.

While it has been more than a century since “Crash at Crush” took place, Amie Oliver, assistant librarian and associate director of The Texas Collection, said that many library researchers still inquire about this intriguing part of McLennan County history.

Refreshments as well as an opportunity to purchase the book will follow the lecture. For more information about the event, please visit www.baylor.edu/lib/events.

Source: Baylor University