MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44)– There were 35 lemonade stands in McLennan County this weekend for the Isaiah 1:17 House’s Lemonade Stand Challenge.

The lemonade stand challenge is organization wide, meaning expansions and houses in six different states participated.

The Isaiah 1:17 house is a home that offers a safe and loving environment for kids waiting for foster placement.

“We are an actual home that will support them, that will meet their physical and emotional needs on that really, really hard day,” Project Coordinator Jennifer Villalpando said.

The primary goal when doing events in the community is to raise awareness both for the need of a house and for foster care in general.

“We know that it is kind of a big, scary term when you say foster care, and community members aren’t aware of what that looks like,” Villalpando said. “But we want to be here to say that you can be involved in helping in so many different ways. Sometimes that’s buying lemonade, sometimes that’s donating pajamas, and sometimes that’s actually being a foster parent.”

Villapaldo says her favorite part of the weekend is seeing the community show up.

“And I’m talking community from all corners of McLennan County,” Villalpando said. “We have different churches coming together. We have different neighborhoods coming together, and everyone is just rallying for the same cause. I think that’s just a really beautiful thing about McLennan County and about Waco.”

Kaleigh Cunningham has been a foster parent before and is involved with respite care.

She says anyone can do something to help those in foster care.

“Even if you aren’t a foster parent, you can get involved in Isaiah 1:17 house, you can become a CASA, you can be a respite provider,” Cunningham said. “You can get certified to babysit or take meals to someone who is fostering.”

The next big event for Isaiah 1:17 will be a golf tournament on September 29.

For more information on Isaiah 1:17, click here.