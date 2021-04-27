LendLease Inc. hosting $420M housing development ceremony at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – LendLease Inc. and senior Army officials will host a $420M housing development ceremony at Fort Hood this Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Hood Family Housing, a subsidiary of LendLease, is slated to receive these funds to be invested in the demolition of and subsequent new construction of nearly 600 new junior enlisted homes; roof replacements on more than 2,300 homes; and medium renovations at more than 1,300 homes.

LendLease announced these improvements April 20 as part of a larger $1.1 billion development project which will improve on-post housing at five military installations in their Army housing portfolio.

Officials from LendLease, Army Material Command, Installation Management Command and Fort Hood will participate in this event. The senior leader remarks will be followed by a ceremonial demolition of two homes. A press conference will be held following this event.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center