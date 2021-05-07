Lendlease responding to Fort Hood presser coverage

FORT HOOD, Texas – After a Congressional delegation spent a few days at Fort Hood, Lendlease – the company at the center of Fort Hood housing concerns – is responding to comments made by Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

A representative with the company tells FOX44 News they were surprised and very disappointed to hear comments made by Speier – adding Lendlease is working with the Army to come up with a creative, private financing solution to allow for quick improvements across Army housing.

Lendlease has attempted to meet with Speier on multiple occasions – but was told she was unavailable – and continues to reach out to her office to meet with her to start a discussion regarding the housing situation.

The full statement from Lendlease Company Spokesperson Stefanie Murphy is below:

“We are surprised and very disappointed to hear Representative Speier’s characterizations of Lendlease’s decades of work under the Military Housing Privatization Initiative.

“Firstly, Lendlease worked with the Army to come up with a creative, private financing solution that allows us to substantially accelerate improvements across our Army housing portfolio.

“Of the $1.1bn investment, nearly half will go to Fort Hood. That means approximately $420M will go toward the demolition of and subsequent new construction of nearly 600 new JNCO homes; roof replacements on more than 2,300 homes; and renovations at more than 1,300 homes. This work will take place over the next five years.

“The Army decides how investments are spent across its installations. We are partners with the military and work cooperatively and collaboratively to manage the housing. While we handle the day-to-day management, our military partners have oversight of all our operations and have major decision rights under the respective agreements, including how and where this private financing, sourced from private investors, is spent.

“Furthermore, Lendlease has attempted to meet with Representative Speier on multiple occasions. Not only did we publicly invite Representative Speier to come visit us during our presentation at the House Armed Services subcommittees in March, we have been in touch with her office on eight separate occasions – both over the phone and via email – requesting time on her agenda during her visit to Fort Hood this week, and we were told she was unavailable. We remain willing to meet with her and have again reached out to her office to facilitate a discussion.”