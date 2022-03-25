HARRIS COUNTY / MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Harris County Constables Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit out of Harris County.
This pursuit ended Thursday, at Exit #136 of Interstate 45 northbound. Two suspects were taken into custody.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers, as well as other citizens’ vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.
After a brief closure, the interstate was reopened for traffic.