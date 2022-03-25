HARRIS COUNTY / MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Harris County Constables Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit out of Harris County.

This pursuit ended Thursday, at Exit #136 of Interstate 45 northbound. Two suspects were taken into custody.





(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers, as well as other citizens’ vehicles. Speeds were reported at approximately 125 mph.

After a brief closure, the interstate was reopened for traffic.