ITALY / WACO, Texas – A 60-mile chase starts in Italy, Texas, and ends in Waco.

The Italy Police Department says the chase started early Thursday morning, and went in excess of 100 miles per hour at times. Italy PD says the driver displayed a “willful and wanton disregard” for public safety.

The Italy Police Department, the Milford Police Department, the West Police Department, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office were all involved. The Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips, which ultimately disabled the fleeing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and brought back to Ellis County, where he will face multiple charges.