CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecutions Division was responsible for securing a guilty verdict in State of Texas vs. Hollis Willingham for capital murder from a Leon County Jury in the 369th District Court.

The Office of Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release Tuesday that Willingham was arrested and convicted of the 2007 murder of Jim Craig Martin. The investigation of this case involved multiple agencies, and lasted over ten years. Martin’s body was never found.

The Office of the Attorney General is assisting the Leon County District Attorney.