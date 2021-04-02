Leon County Man Arrested for Indecency with a Child

Jewett,TX- One man is in custody after an investigation in Leon County,

On 4/1/2021, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division arrested Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, age 24, on six counts of Indecency with a Child. Ainsworth was arrested at Willow Oaks Apartments in Jewett Texas.

Ainsworth was then transported to the Leon County Jail, where he is being held on bonds totaling 1.35 million dollars.