The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who disappeared on June 26th.

41-year-old Matthew Halley is from the Normangee area and was last seen in the 7500 block of FM 39.

Deputies say Halley may still be in the Leon County or Madison County area.

If you have seen Matthew Halley or know where he is, please call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.