Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Grace Leann Carter. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

LEON COUNTY, Texas – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing girl.

15-year-old Grace Leann Carter is 5’4″, weighs 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with green eyes.

Carter was last seen early Tuesday morning at a residence on County Road 362 in Jewett, Texas.

Law enforcement has reason to believe Carter could be in danger if she is not found quickly. If you know of her whereabouts, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

Source: Leon County Sheriff’s Office

January 01 2021 12:00 am

