Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing people

LEON COUNTY, Texas – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing people.

79-year-old Jerri Light Baker and 54-year-old Monica Anne Lee (a.k.a. Monica Anne Light, Monica Anne Cooke) were alleged to have bought a new 2020 black-colored Toyota a couple of weeks ago, possibly a RAV4. Both were last seen together in Palestine on June 11.

There has been no word from or sighting of either since then. They are both from the Buffalo, Texas area.

If either is seen or heard from by anyone, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or contact Investigator Sallee at 936-355-0229.

Source: Leon County Sheriff’s Office