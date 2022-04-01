A Bell County 426th District Court jury Thursday returned a guilty verdict in the capital murder trial of Barnard Lnell Morrow, charged with the deaths of three people found in a Killeen apartment in March of 2020.

Since the prosecution had not been seeking the death penalty, Morrow received an automatic life sentence.

The prosecution had rested Wednesday afternoon after calling numerous witnesses and presenting numerous exhibits, despite repeated defense objections and motions to suppress.

The defense presented its case Thursday morning.

Morrow had been charged in the deaths of 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr.

Allred was a U.S. Army veteran and Delacruz was a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Ft. Hood.

Their bodies were found in an unlocked apartment in the Summerlyn complex at 4101 East Rancier early in the morning of March 14, 2020

Officers had gone to the area on a report of shots being heard.

After initially not finding anything, officers got a report of water leaking from an apartment and when that unit was checked, the bodies were found.

Morrow was developed as a suspect in the investigation and a warrant issued for his arrest.

He was found in Florida by U.S. Marshals

Following his arrest, Morrow was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail where he was held pending extradition to Bell County.

He had remained in the Bell County Jail pending his trial and remains there awaiting transfer to prison.