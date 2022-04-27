Leon County, Tx (FOX 44) – After a two day trial, a Leon County jury has found John Wesley Castlow guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six, and sentenced him to life in prison.

The trial wrapped up Tuesday, with the jury hearing testimony from a number of witnesses from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office – from Lt. Rebecca Salazar, of the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, as well as the victim’s family.

Castlow had been arrested on August 11, 2020, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation, with District Attorney Caleb Henson presenting the case.

The trial was held in the 369th Judicial District Court of Leon County, with Judge Michael Davis presiding.