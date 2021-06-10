Life skill trainers needed in Central Texas nursing homes

WACO, Texas – Waco’s Friends for Life organization is looking for new life skill trainers to go into nursing homes in the Meridian/Clifton, Waco, Hewitt, Whitney/Itasca, West, Mexia and Groesbeck areas.

Life skills trainers work with adults with intellectual disabilities living in nursing facilities in order to encourage and develop more independence in their lives.

Friends for Life’s ultimate goal is to transition clients into community living with any necessary supports. For clients with more severe disabilities who may live in the nursing facility for life, trainers are encouraging as much independence and engagement in daily life at the facility as possible for those individuals.

The training activities are designed for each individual, depending on abilities and goals for that person. While the training activities are important, the daily visit from someone who genuinely cares means everything to the clients in the Life Skills program.

During COVID, the organization’s life skills trainers could not visit their clients in the nursing home. The program is now being built back to what it was pre-COVID, and your help is needed.

If you or someone you might know is interested in becoming a full or part-time trainer, you can apply on Indeed.

Source: Friends for Life