Cameron, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County jury has assessed a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for a 51-year-old man found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

One day earlier, this same jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Mark Aaron Mason. First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the case in which Mason was accused of causing a young boy who was in the first grade to participate in sexual activities on at least nine occasions – beginning in December 2018 and extending into 2020.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim made a very detailed outcry and provided information during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.

Police started their investigation after being contacted by Child Protective Services in September 2020.