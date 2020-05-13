Light a virtual candle for Law Enforcement

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Museum is holding a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on its website.

During the online event, the names of 307 men and women killed in the line of duty last year will be read. That includes 21 from Texas.

For a ten dollar donation, you can light a virtual candle. The money goes to fund the National Law Enforcement Officers Museum.

So far in 2020, 43 law enforcement members have died, including Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden. He died while helping to stop a high-speed chase in April.