Light-hearted stickers for a good cause

WACO, Texas – A graphic design company with ties to San Antonio and Waco is taking their creativity and using it to raise money for food banks in both cities.

DeuxSouth created light-hearted COVID-19 stickers to give back to Caritas of Waco. Creators say the stickers were a way of connecting with the affluenza pandemic 100 years ago, and using the illustration and typography to inspire something for this virus.

The goal is to help food insufficiency in the area by selling 200 stickers for each town, which would produce over $2,000.

“I’ve volunteered in the past before, and it’s just like, their operation is incredible. And so, just being able to kind of connect to that vision and raise money with something that we do, well to support something that they do, much better than we could,” says Tanner Freeman, owner and graphic designer with DeuxSouth.

The creators are giving 100 percent of the profits to the food banks. You can buy the stickers here.