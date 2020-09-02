Lightning blamed for Waco apartment fire

The written report on an early morning apartment fire in Waco blames lightning for touching off the fire that displaced the occupants of at least one unit.

Firefighters were called to the complex at 105 Overture Circle at 12:41 a.m. with those arriving first noticing fire on the corner of a roof.

All occupants were out of the two story apartment and firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Tarps were put up in an attempt to minimize damage to the contents of the apartment.

No one was injured and the displaced occupants were reported staying with friends.