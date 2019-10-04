Limestone County: Investigation uncovers multi-state fraud operation

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson says his team has uncovered a fraud operation that took in more than $355,000 across four states.

The investigation started on February 2nd, 2018, when Sgt. Jason Ash received a report about stolen credit card numbers being used to buy commercial truck tires worth more than $9,000.

The owner of the truck store told Ash the suspect was also targeting another store in Freestone County. Sgt. Ash connected with deputies there to watch the store for the suspect. They say Brandon Alexander of Garland used a stolen credit card number to buy tires, so they arrested him.

Brandon Alexander

Sgt. Ash continued to investigate Alexander, and says he found more fraudulent purchases dating back to 2017. He also asserts that after bonding out of jail, Alexander continued committing fraud with his wife, Eboni Arps.

Eboni Arps

The couple is accused of defrauding 70 merchants across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Sgt. Ash says Alexander and Arps use 24 different stolen credit card numbers to rack up purchases exceeding more than $355,000.

Alexander and Arps are also accused of buying multiple vehicles through bank fraud. They are both in jail, awaiting trial on Access Device Fraud, Wire Fraud, Transportation of Stolen Property, Identity Theft, and Bank Fraud charges.