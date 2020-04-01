Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Limestone County is reporting a COVID-19 death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Limestone County Emergency Management is reporting a woman has died from a COVID-19 related illness.

According to a Facebook post from LCEM, the woman was from Mexia and in her late 50’s to early 60’s. She was hospitalized in a Mexia hospital and had underlying health issues.

Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan issued a Shelter in Place order on Tuesday, just hours before the woman’s death. You can read the full order below.

Limestone-County-Shelter-in-PlaceDownload

This is the third COVID-19 related death in Central Texas so far. On Tuesday, G.W. Carver Principal Phillip Perry died from complications of COVID-19. Five days earlier a woman from Temple died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories