Limestone County is reporting a COVID-19 death

Limestone County Emergency Management is reporting a woman has died from a COVID-19 related illness.

According to a Facebook post from LCEM, the woman was from Mexia and in her late 50’s to early 60’s. She was hospitalized in a Mexia hospital and had underlying health issues.

Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan issued a Shelter in Place order on Tuesday, just hours before the woman’s death. You can read the full order below.

This is the third COVID-19 related death in Central Texas so far. On Tuesday, G.W. Carver Principal Phillip Perry died from complications of COVID-19. Five days earlier a woman from Temple died from the virus.