CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The arctic blast is on its way, and there will be several warming centers open and available throughout Central Texas.

Gatesville:

A warming station will be open in Gatesville, at the New Oasis Worship Center located at 3003 Highway 36. The station will be open from 5 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Warm meals will be provided.

For more information, you can call 254-216-8066 or 254-216-9629.

Harker Heights:

Harker Heights citizens can go to the Central Fire Station Lobby, located at 401 Indian Trail, for the community warming center. The City’s secondary warming center will be at the Police Station Lobby, located at 402 Indian Trail.

The warming centers will provide seating in a warm and dry environment, access to restroom facilities and access to a water fountain. Both warming centers will be open from Sunday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 17.

Waco:

The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open Dewey Community Center as a warming center to provide a safe and warm environment for those who may be at risk due to the extreme cold.

The Center will be open to residents from 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 14 to 12 p.m. on

Wednesday, January 17, and will have a capacity of 30 individuals. The City says a heated indoor space, cots, blankets, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) and bottled water will be available.

Pets are welcome as long as they are crated. Support workers and security personnel will also be in attendance to facilitate the operations of the center.

FOX 44 News will update this list as more information on warming centers becomes available.