Little River Academy VFD is reinstated

The Bell County Commissioners Court voted Monday to reinstate the Little River Academy Volunteer Fire Department.

Just over a year ago, firefighters dissolved the VFD, right before city leaders planned to do the same thing. City leaders said their decision was based on several factors, including the arrests three firefighters accused of impersonating law enforcement.

The former firefighters were also accused of trying to give away the VFD’s equipment, but Bell County authorities were able to straighten out that situation.

The new VFD chief is Charles Young.

Before the fire department can be fully operational, it will have to file paperwork with the Bell County Emergency Dispatch. Salado, Troy, and Holland Fire Departments took over the coverage area while Little River Academy VFD was dissolved.