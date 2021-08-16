Little River man charged with abusing multiple children

A 61-year-old Little River man has been arrested, accused of having sexual contact with at least three children under the age of 17.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation into the allegations in April after the victims made an outcry, claiming the incidents allegedly occurred at the home of Felix Rudy Fuentes, Sr.

Three cases were presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for screening after the investigation was complete.

The DA’s office accepted all three cases and a warrant was issued for Fuentes, who was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday.

Bond was set at a total of $300,000 for Fuentes who remained in jail Monday afternoon.