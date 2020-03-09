Live Coverage from Rangers Spring Training Camp starts today

On Monday, FOX44 News will begin live coverage from the Texas Rangers Spring Training Camp in Surprise, Arizona.

Hundreds of fans like Blake in the video clip above are there in person, watching the team get in shape for the upcoming season. Their first game will be in Seattle against the Mariners on March 26th, while the home opener will be March 31st against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

That game will be the first in Globe Life Field, which cost $1.1 billion to build. It can hold more than 40,000 people and has a retractable roof.

Be sure to tune in all week to see live reports from training camp.