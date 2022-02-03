Oncor personnel are on the job, battling the icy conditions to get the power back on to thousands of Texans.

As of 6 a.m., there were more than 22,000 people in the dark. Oncor says the majority of those outages are in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and the counties to the northeast.

A look at the live outage map shows there are a few outages in Central Texas. That is expected to increase as the ice, freezing rain, and snow continues to fall.

Freezing temperatures, snow, sleet, rain, and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are still being experienced in parts of the state. These conditions have led to ¼ to ½ an inch of ice accumulation in some areas and are posing the greatest impact to electric service.

Oncor asks you to keep the following safety tips in mind:

If you see a downed power line, leave the area and call 9-1-1. Also note that anything touching a power line, such as a tree branch, could also be electrified. Stay away and keep pets, children and others away from the area.

Do not attempt to remove debris and tree limbs from areas near power lines. The debris may be concealing a live wire or downed power line.

Avoid travel or use extreme caution when on the roadways.

If you are experiencing and emergency event, call 911 immediately.

For local, individual and family resources, see the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)’s February Winter Weather 2022 webpage here.

Customers can report outages by through the MyOncor app, by texting OUT to 66267, visiting Oncor.com or calling 888-313-4747.