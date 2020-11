AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two state agencies will work to distribute $420 million through a newly-created program aimed at reimbursing some costs that Texas public school districts incurred to conduct remote learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent out Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the millions come from federal CARES Act funding, and they will help pay back districts that locally purchased more Wi-Fi hotspots and eLearning devices, like laptops, tablets and Chromebooks. The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will oversee distribution of the funding from this program.