Load up on books and help out a good cause

WACO, Texas – Friends of Waco-McLennan County will host its annual book sale this weekend.

This event will also take place in the Waco Convention Center. More than 15,000 books will be on sale for as little as a dollar.

The sale go through this Sunday. There is no admission fee, and everyone is welcome to attend. Proceeds from the book sale are going towards a great cause.

“The money that it raises supports so many initiatives,” says Sarah-Jane Menefee, Vice President of Friends of McLennan County Library. “I just want to mention that recently we were able to fund a Library on the Go van. It’s totally funded from money from the book sale, and it goes to senior centers and out to the elderly who can’t come to the library.”

On Sunday, attendees can buy an entire bag of books for only $10.