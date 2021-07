KILLEEN, Texas – Aware Central Texas is hosting a School Supply Drive-Thru and Cookout – where you can load up on free school supplies for your kiddos while supplies last.

The event will be held Friday, August 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at two locations – the Aware Central Texas Temple Office, located at 212 W Adams Avenue, and the cookout will only be held at the Grace Christian Center in Killeen, located at 1401 E Elms Road.

Source: Aware Central Texas