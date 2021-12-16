Three local airports will be getting over a million dollars each as part of the infrastructure measure.

The FAA will be awarding a total of over $241 million dollars to airports in Texas.

Fort Hood and Killeen’s Robert Gray facility will receive $1,813,009.

Waco Regional Airport will receive $1,040,791.

Easterwood Airport in College Station is to receive $1,186,213.

The money may be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Texas airports will receive.

Texas airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.

The FAA has encouraged airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.

The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.