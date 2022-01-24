WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and Creative Waco are seeking artists and community members to help create artwork to welcome people from all over the world to a refurbished Waco Regional Airport.

Creative Waco has posted an Artist Call for three new airport artworks – plus an opportunity for community members to welcome residents and visitors with words of greeting in multiple languages.

As a part of the Waco Regional Airport update, Creative Waco is encouraging community members to submit the message “Welcome to Waco” in their cultural language of origin – whatever this might be. A local designer will be commissioned to incorporate the phrase into artwork covering the corridor linking the Arrival Lounge to the airport’s Main Concourse.

There are three additional opportunities for artists to submit artwork proposals for the airport: The Main concourse will house a ceiling-mounted sculpture in the building’s largest and tallest space. The second piece will be a mammoth-themed bas relief or wall-mounted sculpture in the Departure Lounge honoring Waco Mammoth National Monument and the Waco Mammoth Site, the nation’s first and only recorded evidence of a nursery herd of ice age Columbian mammoths. The third artwork will be an interactive Waco-themed mural located in the Main Airport Lobby – which will be the first impression created on arrival – a last iconic photo opportunity upon departure.

Local artists or artists with ties to Waco and McLennan county will be prioritized. Proposals for the Ceiling-Mounted Sculpture, Mammoth sculpture and the Waco-themed mural will be accepted until February 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The “Welcome to Waco” design proposal will be announced at a later date, but Creative Waco is accepting “Welcome to Waco” phrases from community members now.

Details on each project in English and Spanish can be found at creativewaco.org/project-calls, and at publicartist.org.

Source: Creative Waco