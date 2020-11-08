Local artists raise money for instructor’s lost equipment

WACO, Texas: For Cade Kegerreis, a local artist, Halloween weekend was a nightmare, with his most important equipment stolen out of his car.

“My backpack had my whole life in it, my computer, iPad, projector, and hard drive as well,” Kegerreis said.

For an artist, losing these items is hard enough to deal with. For Kegerreis, though, he lost much more.

“I really just lost everything from the last three years that I’ve been working on, which means more to me than any material object,” Kegerreis said.

The story caught the eyes of Kegereis’s colleagues in the Creative Waco art programs. Stefanie Wheat-Johnson helped create a GoFundMe page which is nearly halfway to its $5,000 goal.

“It’s an easy thing to do to support someone who has given so much to others and given to our program as well,” Wheat-Johnson said.

Kegerreis dedicates his time on the weekends to the “Art-prenticeship” program, where he teaches high schoolers how to organize large art projects.

His art and his willingness to give back to his community have earned the support of so many.

“I hope with this GoFundMe that, yes, Cade gets his equipment back,” Wheat-Johnson said. “Also I think the bigger goal that we had was that our art mentor felt that he was supported and empowered to continue his work.”

For Kegerreis, his community’s generosity has floored him, especially in their time of need.

“People are hurting, but people are finding it in their hearts to help me out and that means the world,” Kegerreis said. “I can’t thank everyone enough.”

You can contribute to Kegerreis’ GoFundMe page here.