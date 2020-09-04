Local artists win grants to start art-based businesses

WACO, Texas – Six local artists were selected for grants to start arts-based businesses Thursday after the conclusion of a five-month business training program hosted by TFNB.

The idea was to give the artists the entrepreneurial skills to couple with their own talent to start a business.

“There’s several weeks worth of curriculum. They’re learning all these things, they put together a pitch deck, if you will, to talk about their business and to do it in a high-level bulleted way,” TFNB Director of Strategic Initiatives Jason Lavender said. “We had a panel of judges that watched that, and then they’re awarded grants to help get those businesses started.”

Six students were awarded grants, but the top prize went to Tashita Bibles for having the best pitch – earning her a $3,000 grant.

Bibles is planning to convert a bus into a mobile art studio to host affordable art camps for those in low income households, children and senior citizens.

“Art enhances life,” Bibles said. “To be able to have that experience even though you can’t afford it at a reasonable rate, you know, they deserve to feel that way, also. And that’s what I pitched.”

Other ideas included online quilting tutorials and teaching gospel music. Bibles was inspired to start a career in the arts after her own art was so well received on social media.

“People were willing to buy my art, my portraits, gift baskets with my art in there, it was just like, ‘This is it. Now I’m able to use my gift,'” Bibles said. “I never would have been able to imagine my gift would be taking care of me.”

With a new understanding of the business world and the financial backing to go along with it, Bibles can take her dream on the road.

“I kept having people say, ‘Your gift is gonna make room for you.’ And I didn’t understand that,” Bibles said. “My gift has truly made room for me. This is my job. This is what I do.”

Bibles plans to spend at least $2,000 of the $3,000 grant on buying the bus.