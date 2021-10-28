Local backyard Haunted House raising money for Breast Cancer research

WACO, Texas – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local family is combining their love for Halloween with raising money for a good cause.

The Foley family has had their share of encounters with breast cancer, they’ve seen how hard it is on families and decided to raise money to help stop the disease.

All of the proceeds from their Haunted House go directly to Susan G. Komen Central Texas.

“We have family members that have survived breast cancer and we do have friends that are in stage two and three of breast cancer,” said Linda Foley, Haunted Wolf Hollow Haunted House.

One in eight women in the United States develops breast cancer in their lifetime.

“One year I had a lump on my breast and they were worried about it, but the good lord above was watching me and he even took the lump away,” said Foley.

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Foleys decided to celebrate Halloween while raising money for breast cancer research.

“With everybody, the family and friends having breast cancer, and we found out it was breast cancer awareness month, so we were like ‘you know what, we’ll just put on a haunted house and whatever we raise we will try to help out Susan G. Komen of Central Texas,” said Foley.

The Haunted Wolf Hollow Haunted House was created eight years ago and this year is set to be their last. The winter storm that hit Central Texas back in February destroyed about half of their props.

“We have wooden panels and it just messed them up before he got it into storage, it rottened them, all we have left is the metal,” said Foley.

Since they donate 100% of their proceeds, it’s time to close down the popular attraction.

“It was very hard, we would love to keep going with it,” said Foley.

But, not before testing your fear one last time.

“He calls it his electric chair, so they have to be ready for this one, I can’t explain anything, I don’t want to give it away,” said Foley.

Using your screams to help save lives.

“Be ready to get scared,” said Foley. “We’re trying to get the word out, everybody come, help us support breast cancer.”

The Haunted Wolf Hollow will be open October 30th and 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is $3 per person. They are located at 1019 N. 34th St. in Waco.