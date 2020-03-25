Local banker to be inducted into Texas Banker Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas- A local Texas banker is being inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame.

The selection committee announced William David Lacy of Waco as one of five 2020 Honorees to be inducted at the Eighth Annual Texas Bankers Hall of Fame Gala.

The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame, established by the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking at Sam Houston State University, recognizes outstanding bankers who have made valuable contributions to the banking profession and pioneered the Texas banking industry. The Honorees have truly made their industry, communities and state better places.

William David Lacy is a fourth-generation bank president in Waco, Texas. His great grandfather, also named William David Lacy, was president of Citizens National Bank of Waco from 1909 to 1917. His grandfather was president from 1919 to 1946 and his father, Walter G. Lacy, Jr., was president from 1946 to 1971. Walter G. Lacy, Jr. was inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2013.

His 41-year banking career started full-time in 1979 after working seven summers prior to that date. He worked as a teller and in numerous operational areas including Audit, I.T. and Marketing, prior to becoming a commercial lender. From 1982 to 1986, he worked for RepublicBank Corporation and continued working for NationsBank through 1990. Since 1990, he has worked for Community Bank & Trust in Waco.

William David Lacy has been president of Community Bank & Trust in Waco from July 1, 1999 through today.

He has served on well over 100 boards in and around Waco, serving as president of over 50 of those boards. Some of those include the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Waco Industrial Foundation, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth.

Lacy served twice on the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) Board in his career, the second time he served on the TBA Executive Committee in 2015-2016. He has served in various capacities for the American Bankers Association (ABA) as well, currently serving on the ABA Core Contract Committee. His passion on banking trade association committees in recent years has been the recruitment of new talent to banking. He has been supportive of Sam Houston State University and Jim Bexley’s efforts in the past decade in this regard.

Lacy graduated from Baylor University in 1979 with a degree in Accounting and Finance and was a four-year letterman on the Baylor golf team.

He married Nancy Derrick in 1986, and they have a daughter, Carter, who resides in Austin.

Other 2020 honorees include the late James Bexley, Lloyd Ferguson, Victor Pierson, and Allan James Rasmusses.