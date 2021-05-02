Local bar host benefit for regular karaoke singer after tragic car accident

BELLMEAD, Texas – People in Bellmead came out Sunday afternoon to Last Chance Bar to support Yvette Coffman and her family after she lost control of her car last month.

“The karaoke community is a really tight community, they all pour out together for each other, they will do all types of stuff for each other so I’m really blessed to know everybody here,” says Yvette’s husband, Russell Coffman.

Yvette’s husband Russell is a truck driver and hasn’t been able to afford to stay home with her, and with the hospital bills starting to pile up, their friends from the karaoke community came out to help the family. They sold raffle tickets, held silent auctions, and sell BBQ plates to help the hospital bills.

“This just started being very small just taking tips from karaoke shows or from people and just trying to give them a little cash to help them out to buy time basically so he can spend time with his wife in the hospital,” says event coordinator Tony LeePecina.

Yvette and Russell love karaoke, they visit Last Chance Bar every Saturday to sing together. Russell says it’s been overwhelming seeing people come out to support them during this difficult time.

“It’s a blessing a real honor to have these kind of people come together and support you and your family, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” says Coffman.

Yvette is in stable condition and is recovering from major injuries from the crash.

“The doctor said she may never walk again, she’s not having no use of her left arm and she’s not really tracking much with her eyes following movement in the room, not even people, so they may believe that there may be some brain damage,” says Coffman.

If you are able to and would like to help the Coffman family during this difficult time, you can donate to their Gofundme page.