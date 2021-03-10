Local bar says ‘toss the mask’

WEST, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced Texas businesses can open to 100 percent capacity on March 10th, and for the mask mandate to be lifted.

For the first time in over a year, businesses are able to operate without a mask mandate. The Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill took the announcement as a moment to celebrate by hosting a ‘Toss the Mask 2021″ event.

“Everyone has been really excited. We have a really supportive community, and one of the biggest things is everyone wants to support each other – and any reason people can come out and have fun again together,” says owner Matt Nemec.

The Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill will still follow safety protocols in the restaurant – providing sanitary stations and disinfecting tables after customers leave.

“Our servers still do wear a mask when they do go to a table, and they will ask the customers, ‘Do you feel comfortable with me wearing a mask or without?’ Some people still want to wear a mask, and they have the right to wear a mask. So we still want them to feel comfortable, but accommodate everybody,” says Matt Nemec.

This will be the first time owners Nicole and Matt are able to be open at 100 percent capacity.

“We opened at the last week of May, right in the middle of the pandemic. So we actually don’t know what it feels like to be open to 100 percent, so we’re really excited,” says owner Nicole Nemec.

Being able to stay open without masks is a big deal for the Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill’s employees.

“Our employees don’t know what it’s like to work behind the bar without a mask. A lot of them are first-time bartenders – and seeing someone’s face, especially in customer service, that’s huge. So I’m really excited for them,” says Nicole.