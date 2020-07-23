Local bars start GoFundMe pages to pay employees

WACO, Texas – With bars shut down across Texas, local owners are starting GoFundMe pages to raise money to help pay their employees.

Paxton Dove started one for the bar he owns, The Dancing Bear Pub, with a goal of raising $5,000. With very little business since March, the sales during the brief re-opening weren’t enough.

“That was definitely not the same as our usual sales, so our tips were also down,” Dove said. “This kind of gives them a way just to have that tip money back that would take care of one bill, or a cell phone bill, or cable, or something like that.”

Dove closed down The Dancing Bear one day before Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to close again June 26. He says he did so to keep his employees safe.

“It’s one of the most important things to me. My employees and their families, their health and well-being,” Dove said. “That was money that got taken away from them, and got taken away from them again with this second shutdown.”

TrueLove in downtown Waco is doing a similar fundraiser, as they are another bar that has had to shutdown because they don’t serve food.

Owners are frustrated since they can’t open, but people can continue to go to restaurants and drink.

“There are a lot of restaurants that are open right now, and people are sitting at bars or drinking beers,” Dove said. “It’s a little bit frustrating to see that, and I wonder how eating chips and salsa keeps you from getting Coronavirus.”

