Local blood supply shortage called worst in 30 years

Local hospitals are urging people to donate blood, with the local supply very low following the pandemic.

The shortage is described as the worst seen in thirty years by longtime blood banking professionals.

Add to that, summertime is traditionally a slow time for blood donations.

Carter Bloodcare has sent out a strong message to Texans to give blood.

Hospital demand is up as surgery schedules are extending in some cities and blood donations simply are not keeping pace. Procedures postponed at the height of the pandemic are now being worked into an already packed schedule.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest is hosting a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at 100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dianelle Manalo at (254) 202-4805.

American Bank/American Plaza is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at 200 W. Highway 6 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Ascension Providence is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at 6901 Medical Parkway in the Provident Health Center classrooms.

If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. You may choose to wear a face covering and masks will be available for donors who request them.

Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit here