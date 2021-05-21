Local brewery raises money to save turtles

WACO, Texas – Brotherwell Brewing hosted some of their regular customers Friday night – but added some extra shelled customers to their clientele as they raised money to save turtles.

The event is known as “Drink Beer, Save Turtles” – and the folks at the Cameron Park Zoo brought the animals while $1 from every beer sold was donated to the Turtle Survival Alliance.

“They help us accomplish that mission, and when people come out to learn about that and contribute to that,” says David Hedrick, of the Turtle Survival Alliance. “They are having a literal, literal effect on what we do around the world.”

Men, women and specifically children were allowed to go and see the turtles up close and personal.

“Children are really going to be the future for conservation and the future for the world,” says Brian Henley, of the Cameron Park Zoo. “When you see them coming out and enjoying the turtles and doing things, then you can really start to help them develop an appreciation for the future and everything like that.”

For the brewery, Cameron Park Zoo, and the Turtle Survival Alliance, they were happy to see the community so excited about helping the cause.

“I’ve received calls all day asking, ‘When are the turtles going to be here? When are the turtles going to be here?,'” Brotherwell Brewing taproom manager Nathan Scott said. “I’m just excited to see people coming out and just help the environment, help keep things stable. And that way, our children, our grandchildren, will be able to experience the same animals we do.”

Scott says he hopes to make this event an annual one at Brotherwell.