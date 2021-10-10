Local Business Implements Program to Fight Hunger

Barnard Beef Cattle Co. has implemented a program that donates to food banks around central Texas.

Through their Get A Little Give a Little program, they keep track of where people are buying from, then, they donate to those local food banks.

“Let’s say all together the customers in Killeen buy a thousand dollars worth of beef,” Owner Blayr Barnard said. “We then go and take a donation to Operation Phantom Support.”

They started the program after COVID-19 hit.

“We started this really to help the community and help people have a secure food supply,” Barnard said. “Make sure that they had what they needed to not be scared.”

Blayr Barnard said this is a way they can help those affected by the pandemic.

“It was one thing that we felt like we could help people in the pandemic,” Barnard said. “I’m not a nurse, so I’m not going to help anyone in that way. Not a doctor, that sort of thing. But, we could provide food.”

Two weeks ago, they gave 400 pounds of beef to the Salvation Army in Waco.

“We depend wholly on the donations from our community,” Maj Jim Taylor of the Salvation Army said. “And it’s actually rather humbling to know that this community trusts the Salvation Army to the extent that they do to give us the support we need.”

Maj Taylor said he is grateful for all those in central Texas who make it possible for the Salvation Army to give.

“Because of the donors in this community, we’re making a difference in the lives of a lot of people,” Maj Taylor said.

Barnard added that although COVID-19 was hard on their business and cattle prices were low, helping made it better.

“In some ways, being able to help other people was kind of the one joy we had,” Barnard said.