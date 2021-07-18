Local business is hosting Esports tournaments

WACO, TX- The pandemic has impacted many businesses like Nexus Esports. Now with the restrictions loosening up, they’re calling all gamers to bring their controllers and get ready to compete for chance to win some prizes.

Mark Ochoa is a gamer fanatic, when he heard Waco didn’t have gaming tournaments like the major cities, he had to change that.

“”I decided to take over and try to get some of those big tournaments here so its all about building the culture initially and we kind of have to build up the scene,” says event manager of Nexus Esports tournament, Mark Ochoa.

Nexus Esports offers games for all ages and all levels to enjoy, whether you’re the old school retro one or an online gamer.

“The N64 the super Nintendo game cube is where it all kind of started for me,” says competitor Ethan Robinson.

Ethan Robinson was excited to see some of the games he played growing up.

“Actually it’s really nice cause I don’t have all of the old consoles that I use to have so I can just come up here play some retro games with my friends,” says Robinson.

Mark hopes by having these regular tournaments it will attract the younger generation.

“Everybody has a console in their house these days but we want to try to get more people out and kind of get a social experience,” says Ochoa.

Since hearing about the tournaments, John Collins has been coming out regularly to compete with other gamers.

“I play at home obviously as well but I do like to come up here and just because its more of a social atmosphere,” says competitor John Collins.

Mark says even if you’re not a pro gamer, a lot of the people who come out on Sundays enjoy the atmosphere.

“A lot of our people make friendships they add each other online, they make arrangements to come out here and practice against each other and they kind of push each other to get better,” says Ochoa.

Whether you’re a gamer or just looking for a fun time to spend with the family, Nexus Esports is having free tournaments every Sunday.