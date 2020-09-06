Local business owner organizes suicide prevention video series

WACO, Texas: Dustin Anderson, owner of Anderson Glass, is honoring Suicide Prevention Month in September by organizing a video series for those struggling with mental health issues to share their stories.

Although he runs a successful business that has worked in tandem with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Anderson says he has his own personal struggles, too.

“I had a really close person in my life attempt to take their own life and one of the people that’s closest to him said ‘well this is only for attention’ and that really really bothered me,” Anderson said. “It bothered me to the point where this was the most important thing I could do.”

After uploading a video to YouTube sharing his own thoughts and advice on battling loneliness, Anderson was flooded with texts and messages from friends and strangers commending him on his work and wanting to share their own stories.

Now, he wants to make similar videos for others.

“I want people to tell their story and I want an online presence,” Anderson said. “I would love to partner with some suicide prevention group that is already established that we could just say ‘hey, let’s partner up and make this work.'”

The idea behind the project is to share stories so that others know how to help their loved ones when they need it.

Anderson thinks almost anyone can relate to these issues in some way and seeing the videos may make a huge difference.

“I think if it showed up on a feed on social media somewhere, I think people stop and I think they take a listen and maybe, just maybe, they know somebody that’s been struggling or maybe they’ve been in that situation where they thought in their head that this is about attention,” Anderson said. “Maybe we impact that person.”

Even though September is the month to recognize suicide prevention, Anderson hopes to make the conversation more prevalent year-round.

“For me, I think the timing is important,” Anderson said. “I also really think we should be talking about suicide prevention and mental health every day and not just in September.”

Anderson says the best way to reach out to him for more information is through social media, on Instagram at @iam_dustin or through his Facebook.