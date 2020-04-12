Local businesses “adopt” high school seniors to cheer them up

GATESVILLE, Texas: Local business owners are taking to Facebook to give gifts to graduating seniors who may have their end-of-year festivities canceled due to COVID-19.

The Facebook group, named “Adopt a Senior: Central Texas” has students post pictures of themselves and a bio about their high school careers. From there, local business owners can “adopt” the students and give them parting gifts as their senior years drown in uncertainty.

Monica Hinds felt especially compelled to adopt after thinking about what the students will miss out on.

“I felt bad, you know, that they don’t get to have that last prom and they don’t get to walk the stage and they don’t get to have that senior skip school day,” Hinds said. “I just wanted to do something special.”

Hinds co-owns Hinds and Marcus Fine Jewelers in Gatesville, which is closed for being a non-essential business. They have pledged gifts of jewelry to 10 seniors, five boys and five girls.

Hinds adopted Gatesville High senior Alisa Minonno, who was inspired by the idea of the Facebook group.

“I thought it was really cool how someone decided to make the best out of a bad situation,” Minonno said. “It’s not just me, it’s not just my school, it’s everybody’s senior year, the whole class of 2020 and that they’re not alone, there is more people going through it.”

Minonno is hoping to salvage the last month of her senior year, but if they aren’t able to go back to school, she has a plan in the works.

“One thing I’ve thought about doing is just like, I don’t know, just I guess FaceTiming my friends and we’re gonna get dressed up in our cap and gown and just wait for our diplomas in the mail to get there,” Minonno said.

Minonno didn’t hesitate when asked what senior year tradition she covets over all the others.

“[It’s] walking across the stage and just sitting together as a class and just having like one last goodbye with everybody you’ve gone to school with from the time you were little to now, and seeing like how far everybody has come,” Minonno said.

You can still adopt a senior through their Facebook page.